Interest due this June and December make up all of ISR Capital's FY17 revenue

SINGAPORE - Interest on loans extended to two entities that are maturing end of this June and December account for all of ISR Capital's full-year revenue for 2017, the listed company said on Tuesday (April 3) in a response to queries from the Singapore Exchange.

ISR Capital, an investment holding company that provides private equity investment and investment advisory, said that interest on loans to Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Ltd and Tantalus Rare Earths AG make up the whole of the S$576,075 revenue posted for FY17.

Of this amount, S$563,677 of interest pegged to the loan to Tantalum Holding (THM) will mature on June 30 and another S$12,398 tied to the loan to Tantalus Rare Earths (TRE) on Dec 31.

ISR Capital has recognised revenue from these interest amounts on Sep 30, 2017 and Dec 31, 2017.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore-listed investment holding company has extended a short-term secured bridging loan of up to S$6 million to THM and a secured term loan of an aggregate amount equal to 320,000 euro to TRE.

The terms of the THM loan call forInterest accrued to be paid to ISR in a single bullet payment on the maturity date of the loan. The maturity date was extended twice from Sept 28, 2017, to March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018. The majority shareholder of THM, REO Magnetic Pte Ltd has pledged its entire equity interest or 60 per cent shareholding in THM as security for the THM loan.

The TRE loan called for interest accrued to the paid up on Dec 31, 2018, the termination date of the loan. TRE, which owns 40 per cent equity interest in THM has pledged 8 per cent of its shareholding interest in THM as security for the loan.

ISR Capital also disclosed in its response to a second SGX query, that its directors' fees rose by 63.2 per cent while professional fees and travel entertainment expenses increased by 47.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively for FY17.

These also make up the three largest cost components of its other operating expenses amounting to S$1.15 million for FY17.

ISR Capital closed at 0.4 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.1 cent.

