Hyflux steps up investment in advanced manufacturing, new technologies

SINGAPORE - Water treatment firm Hyflux has announced plans to bolster its global competitiveness, including a significant investment in robotics and automation at its Tuas manufacturing plant.

The mainboard-listed group said on Tuesday (Feb 7) it has poured over S$30 million in a new fully-integrated and automated steel structure fabrication processing line at its Tuas facility over the last few years.

This will improve operational productivity by about 25 per cent, improve the skill profile of its employees and reduce reliance on foreign labour, it said.

Hyflux also signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute to collaborate on next-generation water treatment technologies.

In addition, Hyflux will open its flagship Elo Lab in Belvedere Close in the third quarter of this year, as it moves to diversify its business offerings. Elo is the group's oxygen-rich water business line for the retail sector.

The new facility will follow the opening of its first Elo Lab, a bath therapy facility, in City Square Mall in September last year. It will feature 50 individual private suites offering Elo water therapy sessions, and is set to cater to Singapore's growing healthcare and wellness industry, said Hyflux.

All of the investments were done in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Said EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin: "These projects are very much in line with how EDB intends to work with our large local enterprises to enhance their long term competitiveness and also grow through the creation of new businesses."

