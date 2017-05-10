Hyatt chain to open 5-star hotel in Bugis

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts will open an outlet here under its Andaz brand in September.

The move comes more than 40 years after the opening of the hotel chain's landmark Grand Hyatt Singapore in Scotts Road, still its only hotel here.

The five-star Andaz hotel will open within DUO, a development in Fraser Street consisting of two concave towers.

The 342-room hotel, which will be directly connected to Bugis MRT station, will take up 17 floors in one of the towers and will include a pool as well as four event halls.

The average room size will be between 38 and 42 sq ft, although larger suites will be available as well, said Ms Chikako Shimizu, Andaz Singapore's director of operations.

Andaz Singapore, which will be in the Kampong Glam neighbourhood, aims to leverage on the cultural heritage of the surrounding areas of Little India, Bras Basah and Bugis.

Ms Federica Brugnara, Andaz Singapore's director of sales and marketing, said the local culture has strongly inspired the hotel's design.

"The designer for the hotel actually walked down Haji Lane to get inspiration for the decor. For example, the 25th floor is dedicated to dining - there are seven restaurants designed like shophouses, each focusing on a different method of cooking," she said.

There are 16 Andaz hotels around the world - Andaz Singapore will be the first hotel under the brand to open in South-east Asia.

"Andaz is all about having the personal touch and involving the extension of the neighbouring culture. As a multicultural country, Singapore's heritage is perfect for Andaz," said Ms Shimizu.

"I think the market is quite strong for a hotel like ours in this area so we expect the take-up for Andaz Singapore to be healthy."