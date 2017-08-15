Herbalife, Nu Skin shares plunge over fears of Chinese crackdown

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Shares of Herbalife, Nu Skin Enterprises and USANA Health Sciences tumbled on Monday (Aug 14) over concerns that Chinese regulators will crack down on the companies' marketing practices.

Herbalife plunged as much as 7.8 per cent to US$60.71, marking the biggest decline in more than two months. Nu Skin fell 9.6 per cent to US$54.68, while USANA declined 10 per cent to US$52.85.

The rout followed a statement posted on China's State Administration for Industry & Commerce website announcing a three-month campaign to police pyramid schemes. Though the agency didn't name the companies, Herbalife and other so-called multilevel-marketing businesses have faced allegations that they use a pyramid sales model. Herbalife settled a case with the Federal Trade Commission last year that reined in its practices in the US.

Herbalife and USANA sell a range of nutritional supplements and other products, while Nu Skin focuses more on beauty items. But all three companies see China as key to their growth, making a potential crackdown especially risky.

Herbalife, the largest member of the trio, has been waging a high-profile battle with billionaire Bill Ackman over whether it's a pyramid scheme - an accusation it has repeatedly denied. Ackman, head of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, began his crusade against the nutrition company in late 2012 with a US$1 billion bet against Herbalife's stock.

As part of the FTC settlement last year, Herbalife agreed to revamp its US operations and pay US$200 million to refund distributors. The agency stopped short of calling the company a pyramid scheme.

The agreement with regulators obligated Herbalife to start showing that the majority of its US revenue is generated by consumers. Ackman has said that the company's sales are mostly fueled by Herbalife distributors trying to reach income payouts - not legitimate demand for its weight-loss shakes and energy drinks.

Herbalife, based in Los Angeles, declined to comment on the statement from Chinese regulators.