Healthway Medical shareholders vote overwhelmingly for Gateway bond deal at EGM

A Healthway Medical Clinic.
A Healthway Medical Clinic.ST PHOTO: LAU FOOK KONG
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
52 min ago
SINGAPORE - Shareholders of embattled Healthway Medical Corp have approved a S$60 million convertible bond deal with private equity firm Gateway Partners.

At an extraordinary meeting held at Kent Ridge Guild House on Friday, 1.3 billion votes out of 1.36 billion cast approved the bond deal. That is, 95.2 per cent voted for and 4.8 per cent against the resolution.

A second resolution to approve the acquisition of Healthway Medical Enterprise passed with 98 per cent of votes cast in favour.

Based on these numbers, Lippo is believed to have supported the resolutions.

HMC has called for a trading halt.

Topics: 

