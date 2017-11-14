Healthway Medical, OUE Lippo Healthcare look into smart healthcare solutions

SINGAPORE - Catalist-board firms Healthway Medical Corporation and OUE Lippo Healthcare (formerly International Healthway Corporation) are partnering a South Korean company and hospital to explore opportunities in innovative healthcare solutions.

The two companies, both part of the Lippo Group, said on Tuesday that they have signed a non-binding agreement with SK Telecom (SKT), Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and HealthConnect (HCL).

The parties will explore opportunities to leverage on cutting-edge information and communications technologies in healthcare applications.

The areas of collaboration include hospital information systems, disease management solutions, tele-medicine, smart primary health centre and smart hospital solutions, and forming one or more joint ventures to market and implement information systems at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

HCL is a joint venture between SKT and the hospital. It develops smart solutions to connect patients, medical professionals, and patient's families to medical equipment and healthcare systems.

OUE Lippo Healthcare chairman Lee Yi Shyan said: "Partnering with these industry leaders puts us in good stead to enhance our market competitiveness, through the adoption of proven innovative healthcare information and communications technologies solutions that are redefining the healthcare industry."

Healthway chief operating officer Abram Suhardiman added that adopting such high-tech solutions will help provide better care and convenience to patients in the areas of chronic disease management and preventive wellness programmes in particular.