Goldilocks lauds SGX Regco opposition to Noble plan, objects to newest directors

SINGAPORE - Noble Group substantial shareholder Goldilocks Investment Co on Friday (April 6) applauded Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX Regco) objection to aspects of the commodity trader's restructuring proposal, and raised concerns that Noble's board may no longer represent shareholders' interests.

Goldilocks, which owns an 8.1 per cent stake in Noble, has also urged Noble to report its first-quarter results soon.

SGX Regco on Thursday took issue with portions of Noble's restructuring proposal that pertain to what shareholders will receive under a primary restructuring plan and an alternative restructuring plan, which will kick in only if the primary plan is rejected. Under Noble's proposal, shareholders who vote against the primary plan will not receive any new shares under the alternative plan.

How a shareholder votes on the primary plan should have no bearing on the shareholders' entitlement under the alternative plan, SGX said.

Goldilocks said in a statement on Friday that it fully agrees with SGX RegCo's position that Noble's senior creditors should reconsider the current restructuring proposal to ensure parity in the treatment of all stakeholders. It reiterated its call for transparency in drawing up the restructuring proposal for Noble.

The proposal "must not be a plan that is formulated in an opaque process with one particular class of stakeholders, at the expense and to the direct detriment" of other stakeholders, Goldilocks said.

Goldilocks further argued that Noble's board is "no longer representative" of all of the company's stakeholders after a number of recent membership changes.

The investment company questioned the appointments of Andrew Herd, Tim Issacs and Fraser Pearce as independent non-executive directors, alleging that the three individuals, being residents in the United Kingdom, "do not have any prior experience as directors of a public listed company in Singapore".

Goldilocks said it was concerned that those board appointments seemed to only serve the purpose of facilitating a move to the UK to implement the restructuring.