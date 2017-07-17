GLP sale a reflection of GIC's long-term value investing in action

SINGAPORE - Investors have pushed Global Logistic Properties (GLP) shares to record highs since the announcement of a takeover bid of S$3.38 per share, but in fact they have even more to cheer.

The offer does not include the upcoming dividend payment of 6 Singapore cents a share, making the bid effectively worth S$3.44 per share.

The takeover bid, from Chinese consortium Nesta Investment Holdings, values GLP at S$16 billion, making this the largest ever private buyout of an Asian firm.

The S$3.38 offer is more than 60 per cent higher than the stock price when major shareholder GIC requested a strategic review of GLP's business seven months ago, and exceeds GLP's highest ever closing price since listing.

This was reached last Friday (July 14) just after the takeover announcement, when GLP shares surged 59 per cent to close at S$3.29.

Shareholders ought to be pleased by the deal. Those who kept faith in GIC's strategy of long-term investment will walk away happy.

GIC, which initiated the series of events that culminated in this deal, has long been at work to realise GLP's value for investors.

The sovereign wealth fund, which owns 37 per cent of GLP, brought the warehouse operator to the Singapore Exchange in 2010 through an initial public offering to the Singapore investing public in the hopes of offering them a quality asset managed with good governance practices.

However GLP shares have not had a stellar performance over the years, to say the least. Analysts often noted that the stock was undervalued and did not reflect its book value.

This was what pushed GIC to request a strategic review, for GLP's share price to reflect its intrinsic value.

GIC did not stop there.

The Straits Times understands that behind the scenes, it worked with all parties to raise interest in the large investment, and facilitated exchanges of views, lifting of certain information restrictions, and speeding up of the process.

GIC also helped to maintain competitive tensions throughout the process, given the involvement of the management and perception of an unfair process.

Potential bidders such as Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group and RRJ Capital had complained that their requests for detailed financial information on GLP were being stonewalled, and argued unfairness as the rival consortium included GLP's chief executive officer.

In June, it was reported that representatives of GIC even called the GLP working team managing the sale into their offices and instructed the group to be more responsive to bidders' questions and share information transparently in the auction.

It has all culminated, however, in what is a successful deal, especially considering the scale.

With this final sale - GIC had earlier sold 595.7 million GLP shares at a S$2.60 a share) - GIC's listed investment in GLP since Oct 2010 will have generated a substantial profit, including dividends received, amounting to some S$3.4 billion.

This is on top of GIC reaping gains upon the IPO, given its much lower purchase cost of the then distressed asset in 2008.

More importantly, this demonstrates the power of long-term value investing.

It sheds light on GIC's contrarianism, patience and careful behind-the-scene operations.