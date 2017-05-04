GLP leases 275,000 sqm of space to four companies in China

SINGAPORE - GLP, a global provider of modern logistics facilities, has signed 275,000 square metres (3 million square feet) of new leases in China with four major companies in the e-commerce and auto parts industries.

The leases were signed over the past three months and cater to domestic consumption, GLP said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (May 4).

With these leases, mainboard-listed GLP expands its relationships with four multi-location customers including two of its largest customers by leased area in China.

Some 222,000 sqm were leased to two leading e-commerce companies in eastern China, while 53,000 sqm went to two auto related companies across three locations in China.