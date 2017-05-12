Global mindset vital as maritime industry transforms

Staying relevant in terms of both skills and knowledge is vital in an industry that is seeing a huge transformation, said Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chief executive Andrew Tan.

"We are in a phase of industrial transition - some may even call it post-industrial - where it can no longer be business as usual for businesses, industry and even governments," Mr Tan noted, speaking at the annual MPA Global Internship Awards ceremony yesterday.

"This is why the MPA Global Internship Award is such an important initiative in building up a strong pipeline of skilled talent with a global mindset for the maritime sector," he said, adding there is an increased need for Singaporeans and enterprises to operate in overseas markets as the economy here continues to internationalise.

"Notwithstanding the current challenges facing the industry, the maritime sector continues to invest in future talent. As we continue to build up Singapore as the global maritime hub of choice, we will equip our young with the necessary global mindset, networks and skills to take on more leadership roles in the maritime industry."

A record 39 students received the award at the event held at Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, well up from 23 awards given out in 2014. A total of 27 companies, such as Maersk and K Line, are also set to participate in the programme.

Under the programme, they will be given experiential opportunities for internship at local and overseas offices of companies in the maritime industry, covering sectors such as shipping, technical management, shipbroking, offshore, finance and marine insurance.

The award, launched in 2013 to provide local undergraduates in their penultimate year of study with the opportunity to gain practical insights into the global maritime industry, was expanded in recent years to include students from non-maritime disciplines such as law, finance and computing.

One of the recipients this year was Ms Jesslyn Zeng, 21, who is pursuing a double degree in economics and law at the National University of Singapore.

Ms Zeng will be interning at BW Offshore's Norway office for three weeks. "I believe the internship with BW Offshore's in-house legal team will give me a new perspective on the job scope of a legal counsel who serves the oil and gas business," she said.