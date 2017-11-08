Global commodity trader Trafigura to start apprenticeship scheme for A-level, diploma holders in January

SINGAPORE - A-level and diploma holders will soon have another pathway to the world of commodity trading, thanks to a scheme unveiled on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Global commodity trader Trafigura has launched a new one-year apprenticeship programme, supported by IE Singapore, which will welcome post-secondary graduates from January 2018 onwards.

They will join a sector which in 2016 generated nearly US$900 billion (S$1.23 billion) in turnover here on the trade of resources such as energy and chemicals, agriculture products and metals and minerals.

The Trafigura apprentices will be assigned to business operations units such as trade finance or warehousing and logistics in the firm's Singapore, Geneva or Houston offices, and could earn themselves a place on the fast track to the company's two-year graduate programme for degree holders.

Mr Tan Chin Hwee, Asia-Pacific chief executive of Trafigura, said in a statement: "Our apprentice programme will show the value of skills-based qualifications for A-level and diploma qualified students who have chosen not go to university and are passionate about finding a rewarding and exciting career path."

The group has 4,100 employees in 36 countries, including around 200 here.

Government agency IE Singapore has thrown its weight behind the scheme, which Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said builds on existing tie-ups with higher learning institutions to boost the talent pipeline in international trade.

"The private sector plays an important role in nurturing the next generation of young talent," Ms Low, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education, added at the programme's launch event on Wednesday (Nov 8).

"The active participation of industry partners in the development and also design of the programme curricula is crucial to ensure that our students are equipped with relevant skill sets, jobs and technology and are able to contribute to the growth and success of the commodity trading sector," she said.

