GIC takes majority stake in Melbourne project

The "innovation precinct" will be majority pre-leased to the University of Melbourne for 42 years.
The "innovation precinct" will be majority pre-leased to the University of Melbourne for 42 years.PHOTO: GIC
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC yesterday announced its participation as a majority investor in a new educational and commercial project in Melbourne, Australia.

The other partners in the venture consist of the University of Melbourne, Lendlease and Urbanest, a developer of student accommodation.

Developed by Lendlease, the "innovation precinct" will be majority pre-leased to the University of Melbourne for 42 years.

The project is adjacent to the university's main campus, 1km north of Melbourne's central business district, which is accessible via tram and the proposed Melbourne Metro. The metro is scheduled for completion by 2026.

Mr Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer, GIC Real Estate, said: "This is an attractive opportunity to invest in a unique educational and commercial hybrid project which is in line with the global emerging trend of innovation hubs being situated around universities."

He added that GIC believes the new innovation precinct will generate resilient cash flows over the long term.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2017, with the headline 'GIC takes majority stake in Melbourne project'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing