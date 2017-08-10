GIC, partners buying out Goldman Sachs' stake in Rothesay Life

Global investment firm Blackstone, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) have agreed to acquire Goldman Sachs' entire shareholding in British- based pensions provider Rothesay Life for an undisclosed sum.

Upon successful completion of the transaction, GIC and Blackstone will hold equal largest stakes in Rothesay Life, while MassMutual will increase its stake substantially in the pension provider.

GIC and Blackstone previously owned 26.5 per cent each. MassMutual had a 6.5 per cent stake.

While Goldman Sachs will no longer hold any interest in Rothesay following the sale of its 32.7 per cent stake, it will continue to have a close relationship with the company it founded.

Since the initial investment by shareholders in December 2013, Rothesay Life has grown its asset under management from £7.5 billion (S$13.2 billion) to £23.7 billion last year through a combination of corporate defined benefit pension transfers, reinsurance and acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to regulatory and anti- trust approvals. "We are delighted to increase our investment in Rothesay Life. It is an outstanding business and we look forward to supporting its further growth," Blackstone Tactical Opportunities senior managing director Qasim Abbas said.

"Rothesay Life is a good example of GIC's investment objectives as a long-term investor," said GIC chief investment officer for private equity Choo Yong Cheen.

"Rothesay Life has a differentiated strategy and strong growth prospects with the increasing demand for annuity risk transfer solutions. We are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our shareholding and continue to support the management team alongside Blackstone and MassMutual."

Established in 2007, Rothesay has become a leading provider of annuity risk transfer solutions in Britain. It helps companies to shed the risks associated with their pension scheme liabilities.

Its growth has been achieved through the steady accumulation of pension scheme clients, significant strategic acquisitions and the reinsurance of annuity portfolios.

Clients include the pension schemes and members associated with firms like RSA, British Airways, General Motors and Philips.