GIC appoints first chief technology officer

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed its first chief technology officer.

Former Singtel executive Wu Choy Peng will take up the role, to help GIC prepare "for an environment of increasing disruptive innovation", on Thursday.

It added that Ms Wu will play a critical role in developing GIC's technology vision, strategic direction and future growth in technology. She will also provide oversight for technology and data analytics.

Chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said last month that GIC remains on the lookout for assets that will benefit from new technology trends, including those in the financial sector. He added that the fund also wants to make sure that its current holdings can deal with disruption and can benefit from it.

Ms Wu, 53, joins GIC after a stint as Singtel's group chief information officer. Before that, she held a similar role at Neptune Orient Lines from 2006 to 2012.

She was the IDC-Enterprise Innovation Asia/Pacific CIO of the Year for 2011. The awards recognise Asia's top organisations in information technology innovation, application and business excellence.

Ms Wu has also held various senior appointments, including chief information officer of the Singapore Government, deputy chief executive (industry) of the Infocomm Development Authority and chief information officer of the Ministry of Education.

Ms Wu holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in computer/ communication science/mathematics and a Master of Science in computer science/engineering - both from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.