Get IP coverage on NTUC Income's website

Customers can now buy an Integrated Shield Plan (IP) online from NTUC Income, in what is believed to be the first such portal in Singapore.

The insurance company said yesterday that the website (healthinsurance.income.com.sg) would offer "heightened accessibility, convenience and speed" in buying a plan and making claims.

IPs incorporate both MediShield Life, the basic health insurance plan administered by the Central Provident Fund Board, as well as private health coverage.

NTUC said that previously, finding information about and buying IPs could only be made offline.

Now, new customers with no pre-existing health conditions can get approval and coverage within five to 10 minutes of the online application.

Claiming hospitalisation bills can also be completed in seconds by submitting a photo of the bill to the online portal, eliminating the hassle of paper submissions.

A new function, Coverage Checker, will allow policyholders to assess a suitable hospital ward type and obtain an estimate of the bill size by selecting from about 80 common medical treatments, based on NTUC Income's claims records.

The insurer said that while this feature offers "coverage clarity in a jiffy", from March, customers can also engage with a chatbot on the online portal for general queries, or questions on upgrading or downgrading their existing IncomeShield plans or riders.

NTUC Income chief operating officer Peter Tay said: "We recognise technology to be a core enabler in transforming insurance...

"We recognise that our customers want choice and this means the flexibility of engaging with us digitally and interacting with an adviser face-to-face when the need arises."