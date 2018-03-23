Genting Singapore will seek shareholders' nod to move legal home back to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Genting Singapore said on Friday (March 23) it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 17 to seek shareholders' approval for the re-domiciliation of the company from the Isle of Man to Singapore, and a change in name from Genting Singapore plc to Genting Singapore Limited.

The leisure and hospitality player said that the proposed re-domiciliation would allow it to align its country of registration with its country of listing and where its main operations and business are situated.

If approved, the name change will take effect from the date of re-domiciliation of the company.

Genting Singapore shares closed flat at S$1.12 on Thursday.