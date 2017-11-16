Genting HK halts trading pending announcement relating to disposal of Norwegian Cruise Line shares

SINGAPORE - Genting Hong Kong halted trading of its shares on the Singapore bourse before markets opened on Thursday, pending an announcement related to the disposal of its shares in Nasdaq-listed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

It recently announced on Nov 13 that shares of the company will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on April 17, 2018, with the last day of trading on April 10 next year. This will save the company costs associated with maintaing a listing in Singapore.

Last month, Genting HK also said that it plans to focus its efforts in North Asia and that a primary listing in Hong Kong will increase its visibility among North Asian investors and the liquidity of its stock.

The stock closed unchanged on Wednesday at US$0.23.