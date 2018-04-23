Gearing Singapore's maritime sector to be future-ready

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min (above) at a "Port of the Future" interactive display at the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) Exhibition yesterday.

The annual SMW officially started yesterday, with more than 30,000 maritime professionals expected to attend the 34 events lined up for the week. Highlights of the exhibition, themed "Maritime Singapore. Future Ready", include a feature on the upcoming Tuas Port, and new maritime technologies.

Dr Lam, who opened the event at Suntec City, said that the SMW comes at a time when change to the global maritime industry has gathered pace - from the rise of disruptive technologies and entry of non-traditional players, to the demand for better safety and environmental standards.

"Against this backdrop, it is timely and useful for the maritime industry to hear from thought leaders on how we can overcome key challenges and seize new opportunities, so that we can collectively steer the maritime industry forward," said Dr Lam.