Gaming firm Razer prices IPO near top end, raises S$719m: IFR

Razer co-founder and CEO Tan Min-Liang in the gaming device maker's concept store in Hong Kong.
Razer co-founder and CEO Tan Min-Liang in the gaming device maker's concept store in Hong Kong.PHOTO: RAZER
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Razer Inc, a Singapore gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) near the top end of the range, raising HK$4.12 billion (S$719.2 million), IFR reported on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The IPO has been priced at HK$3.88, the Thomson Reuters publication reported, adding the company, which is based in Singapore and the United States, was offering 1.063 billion primary shares in an indicative range of HK$2.93-HK$4.00 each.

A Razor spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters emailed request for comment.

 
