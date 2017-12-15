Funan gets co-working start-up as first office tenant

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management has announced it has secured its first office tenant in Funan.

Co-working start-up WeWork is leasing 40,000 sq ft of space in the integrated development, said the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust.

WeWork's space will be on two floors in Funan's North Office block, which is linked to the retail section of the development in High Street.

The co-working space will feature a smart office with facial recognition turnstiles and optional cardless entry, said the trust manager's chief executive Tony Tan.

The Funan space will be WeWork's third Singapore location, after its first 690-desk Beach Centre space, which opened yesterday, and its 71 Robinson Road office, which will open early next year.

WeWork said the Singapore spaces will serve as a gateway to its regional expansion into other South-east Asian markets.

The upcoming Funan development features 500,000 sq ft of retail space, two Grade A office blocks, and The Ascott's lyf brand of co-living serviced homes, all linked via a direct underpass to City Hall MRT interchange.

Workers at Funan will also have video-based smart car-parking facilities, a 24-hour drive-through click-and-collect, a hands-free shopping service using robotics, as well as app-based booking of all the facilities in the development, said Mr Tan.

The amenities will include a Golden Village cineplex, a gym, a futsal court, a swimming pool and a 55-lane rock-climbing facility.

CapitaLand said it will also be the first commercial building to allow cycling through the building with a dedicated indoor cycling path.

Theatregoers can look forward to a 380-seat theatre operated by professional theatre company Wild Rice.

The site is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019.