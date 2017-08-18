Fullerton Health makes big expansion in Australia by acquiring Healthscope's medical centres

SINGAPORE - Fullerton Healthcare Corp announced on Friday (Aug 18) that it has acquired the medical centre operations of Healthscope, making it the third-largest primary care business in Australia.

The acquisition comprises 43 medical centres, four specialist skin clinics and one specialist breast diagnostic clinic across the country. The entire network has more than 350 doctors, providing care to 1.8 million patients each year.

Said Dr Michael Tan, co-founder and group chief executive of Fullerton Health: "This is an important acquisition for us, which reinforces our stated strategy of developing a strong presence in markets across the region, and specifically to broaden our network in Australia. Through this acquisition, we will become the third-largest primary care business in the country, and will be well positioned to support even more doctors and clinics."

Founded in Singapore in 2011, Fullerton Health owns more than 225 medical centres across seven countries, with a network of more than 8,000 medical providers around the world.