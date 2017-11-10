Frasers Centrepoint full-year profit up 15% on higher revenue, fair value gain

SINGAPORE - Higher revenue and fair value gain on investment properties lifted results for Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) in its 2017 financial year.

Net profit rose 15.4 per cent to S$689.1 million from S$597.2 million in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday morning (Nov 10).

The firm recorded a S$215.3 million in fair value gain on investment properties, about double the S$106.3 million in the previous year.

It also made an exceptional loss of S$15 million - compared with a net gain of S$4.6 million last year - due to transaction costs on the acquisition of subsidiaries.

Excluding both fair value change and exceptional items, profit attributable to shareholders stood at S$488.2 million.

For the year ended Sept 30, revenue grew 17.1 per cent to S$4.03 billion from the previous year, on the back of increased contributions from the group's Australia and international businesses.

Earnings per share grew to 21.48 Singapore cents from 18.38 Singapore cents in the preceding year.

FCL has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 6.2 Singapore cents, unchanged from the previous corresponding period.

Looking ahead, FCL said it will continue to grow its portfolio in a prudent manner across geographics and asset classes.

"The group will also look at opportunities to optimise capital productivity and unlock value from its portfolio of investment properties via asset enhancement and repositioning initiatives, as well as the injection of stabilised assets into its real estate investment trusts," it said in a press release.