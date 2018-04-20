Fragrance prices S$125m, 6.125% fixed rate notes due 2021

SINGAPORE - Fragrance Group announced the pricing of S$125 million, 6.125 per cent fixed rate notes due 2021, which will be issued under the company's S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

To be issued in denominations of S$250,000, the notes are expected to be issued on Apr 26, 2018, and mature on Apr 26, 2021.

The company said that net proceeds from the issue will go towards general corporate purposes, including financing investments and general working capital.

Among others, Lim Wan Looi, the company's executive director and wife of chief executive Koh Wee Meng, has subscribed for S$5 million in notes, amounting to 4 per cent of the total issuance.

Tan Su Lan, Mr Koh's mother, has subscribed for S$4 million worth or some 3.2 per cent.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited have been appointed as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue, while SAC Capital has been appointed as co-manager of the notes.