Fortune Reit sells HK mall for $346m to repay loan

Fortune Reit is selling Provident Square in Hong Kong for about HK$2 billion (S$346 million).

The buyer of the complex, which comprises a shopping centre and the sub-basement of the residential and commercial development known as Provident Centre, was not named.

Fortune Reit's manager plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purpose and working capital, including repayment of a HK$1.1 billion bank loan.

The manager said: "So far, as the manager is aware, the purchaser is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and is primarily engaged in property investment."

The acquisition value represents a premium of about 88.5 per cent more than the appraised value of HK$1.061 billion as at Nov 31.

The manager added: "The disposal is accretive to the net asset value of Fortune Reit. It is in line with the manager's strategy to improve operational efficiency and performance of Fortune Reit's portfolio and recycle capital for value creation to the unit holders."

Fortune Reit expects to record a gain of about HK$921 million from the disposal.

However, the sale will lead to a slightly lower net property income and distribution, it said.

The trust's pro-forma gearing ratio is anticipated to decrease from 28.4 per cent to 25.6 per cent after adjusting for the repayment of the bank loan.

The property's occupancy rate was 94 per cent as at June 30 this year and its net property income for the six months to June 30 was HK$18.44 million, or about 2.5 per cent of the Reit's total net property income for the first half.

Fortune Reit units closed up 2.3 per cent to HK$9.65.