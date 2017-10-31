Former president Tony Tan takes on role as chief patron of SIAS

Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam will hold a title reserved for "a distinguished person who has been outstanding in his contributions to the betterment of Singapore", according to SIAS's constitution. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
Oct 31, 2017, 7:48 pm SGT

SINGAPORE - Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam has accepted an invitation to be the first chief patron for the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), the shareholder advocacy group known as SIAS announced on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Dr Tan, who stepped down from the nation's presidency in August this year after finishing his six-year term, will hold a title reserved for "a distinguished person who has been outstanding in his contributions to the betterment of Singapore", according to SIAS's constitution.

