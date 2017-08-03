First Ship Lease Trust sinks into the red with net loss of US$21.8 million

SINGAPORE - First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) sank into the red in the second quarter as an impairment charge of US$24.1 million on eight vessels took a toll on its bottom-line.

Net loss for the three months to June 30 was US$21.8 million, reversing the US$5.5 million profit a year ago.

Revenue was down 17.4 per cent year-on-year to US$20.9 million, due to the "dry-docking of two crude oil tankers... and softening rates across all shipping markets", the trust manager said.

The ship owner and leasing services provider posted a net loss of US$18.4 million in the first half year versus earnings of US$7.8 million earnings previously while turnover dropped 17.5 per cent to US $42.9 million.

Mr Roger Woods, chief executive of the trust manager FSL Trust Management, said:"Although the tanker and container markets remained under significant pressure in the second quarter of FY17, our fleet continued to generate positive cashflows and the trust has maintained its strong debt repayment momentum with over US$60 million of debt repaid over the last 12 months."

The difficult operating environment across all shipping sectors is expected to persist in the nearterm.

"But we remain focused on optimising the commercial deployment and operational performance of the fleet by securing quality contract cover through 2017 and beyond," Mr Woods added.

Quarterly loss per unit was 3.42 US cents, overturning tearnings of 0.86 US cent in the second quarter last year.

Net asset value per unit dipped to US$0.36 as at June 30, compared with US$0.39 at the end of Dec last year.