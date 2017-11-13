Fincantieri seeks to Vard take private with S$0.25 per share exit offer

SINGAPORE - The majority shareholder of Vard Holdings is offering 25 Singapore cents for each share that it does not own in a bid to take the shipbuilder private.

Italy's Fincantieri SpA, though a wholly owned unit, holds a 79.34 per cent stake in Vard. Its bid is being made in the form of an exit offer as part of a proposed voluntary delisting.

Its offer price is set at Vard's last traded price of 25 Singapore cents per share on Friday. It also represents a 0.9 per cent discount to the one-month volume-weighted average price of the stock, and a 0.5 per cent premium to the net tangible asset per share as at Sept 30.

Fincantieri said that it has no plans to change Vard's existing business, but it wants to fully integrate Vard with its other subsidiaries.

"Since the acquisition of the majority stake in Vard in 2013, the offeror's objective has been to delist Vard and to implement a series of synergies in engineering and production," Vard said in an announcement.

Vard will convene a shareholders' meeting to vote on the proposed voluntary delisting. The company will also appoint an independent financial adviser.