F&B players shape up at business boot camp

Mr Danny Meyer, founder and chief executive of Union Square Hospitality Group, said during the event at the Star Performing Arts Centre yesterday that passion and hospitality form the keystones of a successful restaurant.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
MS SIM ANN, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.
Published
38 min ago

150 attend workshops, learn from industry leaders how to establish successful businesses

The search for ways to crack the ferociously competitive food and beverage (F&B) scene here attracted more than 150 company bosses and representatives to a business boot camp yesterday.

The event, which was organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore, involved breakout workshops and advice from industry leaders on establishing a successful F&B business.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 28, 2018, with the headline 'F&B players shape up at business boot camp'. Print Edition | Subscribe
