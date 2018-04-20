Ex- SPH deputy CEO Patrick Daniel joins Sembcorp Marine board as independent director

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine on Friday (April 20) announced the appointment of Patrick Daniel as an additional director on the company's board with immediate effect.

Mr Daniel, who will be an independent director, was also appointed an an additional member of the audit committee and the executive resource & compensation committee at the same time.

The journalism veteran, who retired from Singapore Press Holdings last year, was editor of The Business Times, managing editor of English and Malay newspapers and editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.