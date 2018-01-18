China Everbright Water wins 32.7m yuan contract to upgrade China waste water treatment plant

SINGAPORE - China Everbright Water has inked a supplemental agreement with the Lingcheng District Government of Dezhou City to upgrade Shandong Dezhou Ling County Waste Water Treatment Project Plant 2.

The project will require an investment of about 32.7 million yuan (S$6.7 million), and has a daily waste water treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic metres.

The scope of the project includes providing services to treat industrial and municipal waste water within Lingcheng Economic Development Zone in Dezhou City of Shandong Province.

An Xuesong, executive director and CEO of Everbright Water, said: "(This) marks a further cooperation between Everbright Water and the local government, following the company's recent signing of the agreement with the government for a waste water pipeline network project in the Lingcheng District last month."