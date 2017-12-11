Everbright Water bags contract for 70m yuan project in China's Dezhou

SINGAPORE - China Everbright Water has clinched a contract for a 70 million yuan (S$14.3 million) public-private partnership waste water pipeline project in the Chinese city of Dezhou.

Everbright Water, a water treatment specialist, said that the project is based on a build-operate-transfer model with a concession period of 22 years. When the concession period ends, the company will transfer the project to the local government together with another project of Everbright Water, the Ling County Waste Water Treatment Project Plant I. That second project was acquired on a transfer-operate-transfer basis in 2010 and upgraded by end-2013.

Construction work includes development of about 28 kilometres of waste water pipeline and two waste water lift pump stations, Everbright Water said."The new project secured by the company in the waste water treatment sector of Lingcheng District is a testament to the recognition from the local government and residents towards our technological capabilities, operational track record and Everbright's brand reputation," Everbright Water chief executive An Xuesong said in a statement.