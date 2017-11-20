ETC majority shareholder calls for EGM to remove directors

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC) has received a requisition notice from Luo Shandong to call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company.

The Myanmar and China property developer said on Monday (Nov 20) that Mr Luo, who is the majority shareholder of the company, had on Thursday sent the notice which sought the removal of Christopher Chong Meng Tak and Peter Tan as directors of the company with effect from the date of the EGM; the appointment of Shasha (Liang) Du and Wang Guang as directors of the company, with effect from the date of the EGM; and the removal of any directors of the company who may be appointed between the date of the requisition notice and the date of the EGM.

ETC said that it is seeking advice on the requisition notice.

Last week, ETC revealed that the company and its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary Huizhou Daya Bay Mei Tai Cheng Property Development Co owe Mr Luo and two of his controlled companies 164 million yuan (S$33.6 million) on a net basis.

ETC was formerly known as China Titanium Ltd and later, Cedar Strategic Holdings.