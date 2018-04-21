Emotional start to UOB's AGM sans Wee Cho Yaw

United Overseas Bank's annual shareholders' meeting began on an emotional note yesterday as chief executive Wee Ee Cheong teared up in his brief message of appreciation to his father, who has stepped down from the board.

Mr Wee Cho Yaw, 89, who remains as chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to UOB, which was founded by his father, did not attend the annual general meeting (AGM) for the first time since he joined the board in 1958.

The Wee family owns about 18 per cent of UOB, South-east Asia's third-biggest bank, behind DBS Group Holdings and OCBC Bank.

His father did not attend the AGM as "he felt very emotional", Mr Wee told reporters later. Some of the 650 to 700 shareholders who turned up were disappointed they did not get to see the senior Wee.

But a letter from the chairman emeritus was read out at the meeting, thanking shareholders for their support and assuring them that he still has time for the bank.

"I am leaving the board with firm conviction that UOB is in good hands. A strong foundation has been laid, and the founding chairman's grandson and his team are well equipped to lead the bank well into the future," he said.

"But UOB runs deep in my DNA, and shareholders have my assurance that, as chairman emeritus and honorary adviser, I will continue to use my accumulated knowledge and experience for the benefit of the bank."

A video of the senior Wee was shown at the meeting, including his 1993 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was at the time the party secretary of Fuzhou, the provincial capital of Fujian.

The AGM then got down to business with new chairman Wong Kan Seng at the helm.

Mr Wong took over as UOB chairman after Mr Hsieh Fu Hua retired earlier this year.

One shareholder complained that his money had been misappropriated by a relationship manager and that the bank has stonewalled his attempts to find out more. It is believed that the relationship manager no longer works at the bank.

A UOB spokesman later said "the monies in question were never deposited with the bank and the matter is before the police as it concerns only the two individuals involved".

Another shareholder complained about the proxy process and scrip dividend form filling, and wondered if the bank was trying to make money from its shareholders.

Some sought assurance from the bank that it would continue to pay good dividends, with one asking whether UOB could pay its final dividend as an "interim" or in the third quarter, which does not require shareholders' approval. Only final dividends require their approval.

Another shareholder noted that UOB's share price has fallen behind that of DBS, which announced higher dividends for 2017 and 2018. He also noted that DBS does not have share buybacks.

"A bigger dividend seems the way to go," said the shareholder.

UOB chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai clarified that its share buybacks were for its staff incentive scheme and not a capital management strategy.

UOB's share price yesterday closed at $29.69, down nine cents from Thursday's $29.78, which was also its 52-week high.