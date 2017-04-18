Emas Offshore unit slapped with US$195 million trade claim

Published
7 hours ago
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A wholly-owned unit of Emas Offshore has received a trade claim of more than US$195 million (S$272.15 million), and may be wound up if the payment is not made within a stipulated period.

Emas told the Singapore Exchange in a filing on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Lewek Champion Shipping, received a statutory demand on April 12 from the solicitors of vessel owner Hai Jiang 1401, in relation to a bareboat charter.

Hai Jiang 1401 said that if payment for the US$195 million claim is not paid up within 21 days from when the statutory demand was served, a winding-up application will be filed against the subsidiary

It had served a notice of termination for the bareboat charter after Emas Chiyoda Subsea Services and its affiliates filed an application with the US bankruptcy court to reject a back-to-back bareboat charter on the vessel.

Emas said it is seeking legal advice in respect of the statutory demand and is assessing its impact on the group.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping