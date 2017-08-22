Ellipsiz proposes higher dividends for financial year

Semiconductor equipment provider Ellipsiz recorded a slide in full-year earnings but enjoyed better results from the Japan and Singapore markets, and proposed a higher dividend for the year.
Yearly net profit slid 11 per cent to $8.5 million as revenue inched down 2 per cent to $116.7 million for the year to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.
It proposed a final dividend of 2 cents per share, up from 0.8 cents a year earlier, and a final special dividend of 4.5 cents a share, up from 1 cent. A trading halt will be lifted at 8.30am today.
The firm said: "Despite the marginal decline in revenue, gross profit for the year was maintained at $42 million, mainly due to the 1 per cent improvement in gross profit margin."
Revenue from Japan grew 35 per cent, and turnover from Singapore increased 21 per cent.
In the financial year, Ellipsiz had a net gain of $200,000 from liquidating its units.
Total operating expenses for the year fell 5 per cent to $33.2 million, and the firm made an impairment loss of about $1.5 million on one of its quoted investments, it said.
AT A GLANCE
REVENUE: $116.7 million (-2%)
NET PROFIT: $8.5 million (-11%)
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE: 6.5 cents (+ 261%)
Ellipsiz's cash and cash equivalents position was $53.8 million as at June 30. Yearly earnings per share for the year was 5.09 cents, compared with 5.74 cents a year earlier, while net asset value per share was 78.67 cents as at June 30, up from 76.43 cents a year earlier.
Ellipsiz chief executive Melvin Chan said: "The group remains cautiously optimistic of our business and financial prospects across key markets."