Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

NEW YORK (AFP) - Health and banking shares were among the big gainers on Tuesday (Jan 9) as the three major US stock indexes once again finished at new records ahead of key earnings reports later in the week.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,390.89, up 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to end the day at 2,751.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 per cent to 7,161.71, marking the sixth straight day of record closes for those indexes.