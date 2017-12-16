Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as US tax cut plan advances

Published
21 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Friday (Dec 15) as key congressional holdouts on a US tax cut proposal signaled support, pushing the long-awaited measure closer to the finish line.

All three major US indices finished at records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6 per cent at the closing bell to 24,650.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent to 2,675.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 6,936.58.

(This story is developing)

