DBS names ex-CapitaLand deputy CEO Olivier Lim as independent director

SINGAPORE - DBS Group has appointed a new independent director, Lim Tse Ghow Oliver, who was a former deputy chief executive officer at CapitaLand.

Mr Lim, 53, is also a director with Raffles Medical Group and Banyan Tree Holdings Limited. Among other unlisted entities, he also sits on the board of Frasers Property Australia, Jurong Town Corporation, Singapore Management University and NorthLight School.

Mr Lim's appointment will take effect from Tuesday (Nov 7). He will be a member of DBS's board risk management committee, and the compensation and management development committee.

"The board had considered the nominating committee's recommendation and assessment on his background and experience, and also undertook an assessment of the independence of Mr Lim, and is satisfied that he can contribute to the board," the firm said in its exchange filing on Tuesday morning.

Mr Lim holds 10,000 ordinary shares in DBS.