Datapulse's substantial shareholders file notice to oust directors

SINGAPORE - Digital media storage maker Datapulse Technology on Thursday (Dec 28) said it has received a requisition notice to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove four directors on its board, appoint new directors to replace them, and evaluate its diversification strategy to consolidate the business.

The notice was served by Uniseraya Holdings Pte Ltd and Ng Bie Tjin - they have a combined stake of about 16 per cent in the company. As the requisition notice was filed on Dec 26, the EGM must be held "as soon as practicable", but no later than Feb 26, 2018, or two months after the company's receipt of the requisition.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Uniseraya and Ms Ng said that the EGM is for shareholders to consider the removal of Low Beng Tin as non-executive chairman and director of the company with effect from the date of the EGM; as well as Thomas Ng , Rainer Teo and Kee Swee Ann as directors of the company.

These include taking all necessary steps to remove the four from all appointments within the group, its subsidiaries and associated companies, they said.

To replace the four directors, the requisitioning members have suggested the appointment of Ng Boon Yew, Loo Cheng Guan, Ng Bie Tjin and Koh Wee Seng as directors of the company with effect from the date of the EGM.

Another meeting agenda includes an evaluation of the company's diversification and investment strategy to consolidate its business, the filing said.

Among other things, the notice stated the the company shall not carry out any diversification beyond its businesses as at Dec 10, until such time that a complete feasibility study of any proposed diversification be carried out, and that directors take all necessary steps to put into effect the matters set out in the resolution in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and stakeholders.

This comes as the company acquired Wayco Manufacturing for a cash consideration of S$3.5 million and entered into an entirely new business of manufacturing hair care, cosmetics and other homecare chemical products through the acquisition.

In mid-November, it was revealed that Datapulse's co-founder and majority owner Ng Cheow Chye, who is also chief executive and executive deputy chairman, had sold his entire block of shares for nearly S$27 million or some 55 Singapore cents apiece.

Notably, the sale was done at a 52.8 per cent premium over the closing stock price of 36 Singapore cents on Nov 9 - one day before the sale agreement.

This followed a separate announcement that Datapulse had scrapped an option to buy an industrial property located in Toa Payoh for S$10.5 million which was originally meant as "replacement space" for the group's manufacturing activities as Datapulse has sold its existing property for S$53.5 million.

The option to buy the Toa Payoh property was terminated as Datapulse's application for the change of use of the property was rejected by the National Environment Agency.

Shares of Datapulse closed at S$0.28 apiece on Dec 27.

In a separate SGX filing, the company said that it is "currently verifying the shareholding of the requisitioning members, as well as seeking legal advice on the validity of their request for convening of the EGM to pass the aforesaid resolutions".

It added that the board will provide further updates for shareholders when there are material developments on the matter.