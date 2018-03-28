Datapulse board says it's committed to good governance

Datapulse Technology directors told minority shareholders of the embattled firm that they are committed to good governance.

The board gave the assurance amid conflict over its decision to buy Wayco, a Malaysian consumer goods company, as part of its plan to diversify from its loss-making media storage business.

Non-executive chairman Low Beng Tin told about 70 minority shareholders: "The board stands by its decision to acquire Wayco and the merits of the acquisition.

"We acknowledge that media reports of the circumstances of the Wayco acquisition may have raised concern among some shareholders, and hope that the dialogue session has helped to clarify concerns."

All four directors - one executive and three independent - met the shareholders on Monday night at a dialogue chaired by Securities Investors Association (Singapore) chief executive David Gerald.

The directors fielded questions from shareholders and clarified media reports and corporate actions.

They said that after the sale of its Tai Seng factory in January, the business of manufacturing media storage products became dormant.

The company's financial position remains healthy, with net cash of $87.1 million as of the end of January, after selling the property.

Its gain of $44.6 million from the disposal boosted first-half earnings more than sixfold to $36.8 million. Excluding this gain, the company would have recognised a loss before tax of $7.4 million arising from the media storage business.

The board believes that the business of media storage products offers limited growth prospects, given increasingly challenging operating conditions. That prompted it to diversify into the consumer sector and to re-assess a proposed property business.

Datapulse intends to use Wayco as a platform to move into the hair-care products market.

An Ernst & Young Solutions strategic review commissioned by the board concluded that while Wayco is profitable, its longer-term sustainability will require the firm to shift from a standalone manufacturing business to a manufacturing and distribution business with multiple brands and products through the value chain.

Wayco's vendor has given an undertaking that Datapulse can require it to buy back the firm at the sale price by December this year if any adverse events are uncovered.

Datapulse will hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 20 so shareholders can vote on the proposed diversification and resolutions seeking board changes.