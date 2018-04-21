Datapulse board keeps seats despite fiery EGM

Datapulse Technology's board endured a three-hour-long hammering at yesterday's special meeting but when it came to the sharp end of proceedings, the incumbents managed to keep their seats.

Alongside that, the board also got the green light by getting the votes to push ahead with its contentious diversification agenda.

But there must have been some doubts among directors as vexed minority investors attacked from all sides, at times mocking them over their competence and the commercial logic of a hasty buyout.

"I would just like to say that I'm confident of the board and I hope the rest of the shareholders would give (them) time to show their results," major shareholder Ng Siew Hong told The Straits Times after the emotional session.

Dissident investor Ng Bie Tjin, who requested the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), said: "One of the purposes was to bring attention to the board's Wayco acquisition and I think we have achieved this.

"I wish more had shown up, given the fragmented shareholding of Datapulse, but I'm pretty fine with the outcome."

"It is clear that we have strong support from minority shareholders," added Ms Ng Bie Tjin, daughter of a Datapulse co-founder and the firm's former finance director.

GIVING BOARD A CHANCE I would just like to say that I'm confident of the board and I hope the rest of the shareholders would give (them) time to show their results. DATAPULSE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER NG SIEW HONG, on the strong emotions displayed by shareholders at the EGM.

She wanted to boot out four directors, including chief executive Wilson Teng, and replace them with three nominees plus herself.

Her challenge was sparked by the sudden emergence of Ms Ng Siew Hong as Datapulse's controlling shareholder last November. That was quickly followed by a board revamp and, even more hurriedly, a $3.4 million contentious buyout of haircare product maker Wayco.

Discontent was thick in the air at yesterday's meeting that saw around 200 shareholders gathered with barely any standing room.

Many took turns to lambaste the directors. Unlike their retaliatory stance throughout this bitter shareholder feud that began last December, this time the board kept a clear composure at the oft-times animated but not unruly session.

Applause from the floor greeted board critics, while those who seemed to cut the directors some slack were told to "go home".

One of the proposed new directors, Mr Ng Boon Yew, read from a prepared speech to address the board's questions on whether he was fit to be on the board based on his past track record involving an investment in Raffles Campus.

A copy of a three-page reply by the board to a concerned shareholder in relation to the same matter was distributed and placed on the chairs before the EGM.

"I fully agree that the company is perfectly entitled to, and should, evaluate my suitability," he said.

"(But) shouldn't the board have reviewed and looked into the full details and undertake such due diligence as is appropriate before putting pen to paper and making such statements?" he asked, accusing the board of being "mischievous".

Governance hawk Mak Yuen Teen of NUS Business School, who attended the meeting, said: "We can clearly see a lot of unhappiness among those who voted.

"Bear in mind that the minority shareholders' vote against the current board and their proposed diversification was around 41 per cent."

The chief sources of their discontent were the Wayco buyout, how around $84 million cash in the kitty will be used, and the proposed one-cent dividend per share, which, although deemed measly in some quarters, drew 99.5 per cent of votes in favour at the meeting.

"As a board, we take note of these concerns and will consider them in totality. We will see what it is we can do better," said Mr Teng after the meeting.