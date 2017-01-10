Crowdfunding platform CoAssets forms new real estate subsidiary

SINGAPORE - CoAssets, a Singapore-founded crowdfunding platform listed in Australia, has newly incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, CoAssets Real Estate (Care) Pte Ltd, as part of the company's growth strategy.

The new subsidiary will provide a full spectrum of real estate services, including marketing, sales, analysis and valuation, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan 10). It will also provide companies with a fast and effective channel to liquidate real estate assets that have been collateralised within Singapore and the region, said CoAssets.

Said CoAssets CEO Getty Goh: "As a crowdfunding platform, user protection is one of our key focus. We are now looking at crowdfunding deals that are backed by assets as a way to protect our users amidst economic uncertainty."

Care will be helmed by three directors: Ms Juliana Ong as key executive officer, and Ms Lim Hui Ming and Ms Shannice Chua, who are both assistant directors, investor relations.