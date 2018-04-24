Cromwell European Reit acquires freehold office building in Italy for 16.9m euros

SINGAPORE - Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is acquiring a freehold office building in Italy for 16.9 million euros (S$27.4 million).

On Tuesday (April 24), Cromwell EReit Management, the manager of Cromwell European Reit, said that Perpetual (Asia), the Reit's trustee, has entered into a preliminary sale and purchase agreement on Monday to buy the property at Via Jervis 13, Ivrea, Italy.

Cromwell EReit Management intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of a third-party loan to be granted by financial services products company Banca IMI SpA, and a drawdown on the 75 million euros unsecured revolving credit facility granted by ING Bank NV.

The net lettable area of the property is 17,990 square metres and its occupancy rate is 100 per cent, Cromwell EReit Management said.

It is leased to two tenants: Vodafone Italia, the second-largest mobile network operator in Italy by market share, and La Direzione del Benessere, a fitness and wellness centre.

The property's weighted-average lease expiry is more than five years as at Apr 23, 2018.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30 this year, subject to the non-exercise of the Italian state pre-emption right within 60 days of the date of the agreement.

It is not expected to have any material effect on the net tangible assets or the distributions per unit of Cromwell European Reit for the current financial year.

Cromwell European Reit last traded at S$1.001 on Apr 19.