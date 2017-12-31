Creative subsidiary ZiiLabs files complaint against eight companies in the US

SINGAPORE - Creative Technology's unit ZiiLabs has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission seeking injunctions against eight companies: Nvidia, Nintendo, Asus, Micro-Star International, Gigabyte, PNY Technologies, EVGA and Zotac.

A parallel patent infringement lawsuit has also been filed against Nvidia in the US, Creative said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Sunday (Dec 31).

This comes after ZiiLabs filed an earlier patent infringement lawsuit in the US against Nvidia in respect of four different patents.

Creative had previously announced that Intel, Apple and Samsung had each taken a non-exclusive license to ZiiLabs' patent portfolio.