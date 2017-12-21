Competition Commission of Singapore seeks feedback on proposed changes to Competition Act

SINGAPORE - The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) is seeking feedback on proposed changes to the Competition Act, which aims to level the playing field among businesses and promote innovation and productivity.

"The key aims of the amendments are to provide CCS with appropriate enforcement tools in line with international best practices and to streamline existing processes," it said in a release on Thursday (Dec 21).

The proposed changes seek to:

- codify the process of providing confidential advice to businesses for anticipated mergers, which already exists under the CCS Guidelines on Merger Procedures 2012

- enable businesses under investigation to offer legally binding commitments to address any anti-competitive conduct involving sections 34 and 47 of the Act

- enable the commission's evidence-gathering and investigation process to be more efficient, to minimise any potential disruption to businesses.

The commission, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the proposed changes have been introduced after taking into account the commission's practical experience in enforcing the Act.

The closing date for the submission of feedback is Jan 11, 2018.

The consultation documents can be downloaded from the CCS website at www.ccs.gov.sg under the section "Public Register and Consultation" and the government online consultation Portal at www.reach.gov.sg.