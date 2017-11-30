Company Briefs: Yoma Strategic Holdings

Yoma Strategic Holdings

Yoma Strategic Holdings has signed an agreement with two global construction firms to build its integrated development Yoma Central and The Peninsula Yangon, the former headquarters of the Burma Railway Company that will be restored into a luxury hotel.

Both projects sit on an about 10-acre site in downtown Yangon. The group said yesterday t they are considered one of the most ambitious developments in Yangon's modern time.

The combined contract value of the two projects is over US$400 million (S$538 million). The main works contracts will include civil, structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and heritage works.

Allied Technologies

Allied Technologies told the Singapore Exchange yesterday that a Lin Tah Hwa had accumulated an 8.44 per cent stake in the manufacturer of precision stamped metal parts by buying up 114 million shares for $7.068 million on Nov 28. This translates to a unit price of .062 cents per share.

This was done through a married deal, which is an off-the-market share transaction between two parties on an agreed price.

The buyer had no prior stake in the company. Following the acquisition, the buyer is now considered a substantial shareholder.

CNA Group

The judicial managers of property player CNA Group said on Wednesday that it has amended and restated an agreement for the proposed transfer of the company's listing status. This was due to a withdrawal by CNA investor Lye Siang Long. The firm's shares have been suspended from trading.

The agreement was initially signed on July 13 among five parties - Treasure Capital Group, Lee Chee Fui, Liew Chie Chung, Bong Siak Kee and Mr Lye. The judicial managers from Deloitte & Touche said: "The restated agreement is on substantially the same terms as the earlier agreement and the commercial intent of the contracting parties to work towards effecting the transfer remains unchanged."

The July 13 agreement sets out the terms for the proposed transfer of CNA's listing status to a listing entity to be incorporated by the investors by way of a scheme of arrangement, the managers said in an filing with the Singapore Exchange on July 14.

The transfer to Catalist would offer better returns for shareholders and creditors compared to liquidating the company.