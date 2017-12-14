Company Briefs: Vibropower Corp

Vibropower Corp

Vibropower Corporation financial controller Koh Beng Chuan has resigned from his post less than two months after joining on Oct 17, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday night.

Mr Koh, 42, had been responsible for all aspects of accounting, internal control, compliance and financial planning, among others. He was formerly regional controller for Asia-Pacific at Wincor Nixdorf.

Separately, Vibropower announced the appointment of Ms Sia Huai Peng, 37, as the acting group financial controller.

Besides taking on Mr Koh's duties, Ms Sia will continue to be responsible for the group's investments in power plants and source for new investment opportunities, it added.

AirAsia

AirAsia appointed Mr Riad Asmat as the new chief executive of the budget airline's Malaysia-based operations, as part of a series of management changes announced yesterday.

Mr Riad will assume the post on Jan 10.

Ms Aireen Omar, currently CEO of AirAsia, was promoted to deputy group CEO for digital transformation and corporate services.

Ms Aireen had resigned from her board position as a non-independent director last week.

Mr Bo Lingam was appointed deputy group CEO of AirAsia's airline business. REUTERS

HNA Group

Senior executives of China's HNA Group, the aviation-to-financial services conglomerate, have agreed to purchase 86.7 million yuan (S$17.7 million) of shares in HNA subsidiary Bohai Capital Holdings, Bohai said yesterday.

HNA chairman Chen Feng, along with senior board members Wang Jian, Tan Xiangdong, Li Xianhua, Lu Ying and Chen Wenli all agreed to purchase 10 million yuan of shares to bolster "investor confidence" and promote stability at the firm, Bohai said in a statement.

Five other board members will buy three million yuan of shares each. Senior executives at HNA Capital, Bohai's controlling shareholder, agreed to buy 8.6 million yuan of shares, while Bohai Capital's directors and senior managers agreed to buy 3.1 million yuan in stock, Bohai said in separate statements.

The announcement comes amid market concerns that the indebted conglomerate is facing a liquidity crunch amid a slew of repayment obligations and rising financing costs.

REUTERS