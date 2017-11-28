Company briefs: UnUsUaL

UnUsUaL

Events production firm Unusual has started talks with Imperium Crown to work together in relation to the Wonder Stone Park in Shandong, China, among others projects.

Imperium Crown, through its subsidiary Fei County Wonder Stone Characteristic Town Development, holds the 50-year right to operate Wonder Stone Park. It also owns a hotel in the park.

Unusual's wholly-owned subsidiary Unusual Productions has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Imperium Crown to start discussions on possible collaborations. This collaboration will complement some of the initiatives that the group is developing, said Unusual.

Boustead Projects

Mainboard-listed engineering company Boustead Projects said yesterday that two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have secured $67 million worth of contracts from repeat clients in Singapore and Vietnam. This brings the total value of contracts secured by Boustead in the 2018 financial year to $174 million.

The first of the contracts - expected to be completed in 2019 - was awarded to Boustead Projects E&C for the design and build of a logistics facility in Singapore. The second was awarded to Boustead's Vietnamese arm to design and build a power solutions manufacturing facility expansion. This project is slated to be completed by the end of 2018.

Vard Holdings

Vard Holdings said after trading closed yesterday that it has secured contracts for the design and construction of two offshore fish farming operation platforms for Cermaq Norway. The platforms are scheduled for delivery from Vard Aukra in Norway in the second and third quarters of 2018.

The two platforms are specially designed for fish farming operations in harsh environments. They have a capacity for 600 tonnes of fish feed, as well as separate areas for storage, veterinary services, workshop and accommodation for a crew of eight people.

Cermaq Norway is one of the country's major food producers, with over 550 staff and a daily production of 1.3 million portions of sustainable salmon. The firm is part of Cermaq Group, the world's second-largest producer of salmon and trout, with operations in Norway, Chile and Canada. Cermaq Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.