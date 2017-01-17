Company briefs: The Trendlines Group

The Trendlines Group

The Trendlines Group's Singapore unit will get a grant of up to $2.2 million under what is called the Incubator Development Programme, administered by agency Spring Singapore.

The funds will support the operating activities of Trendlines Medical Singapore, which develops early-stage medical technology companies.

Trendlines Medical Singapore chief executive Eric Loh said the grant will boost its efforts in building medical device companies.

Koh Brothers Group

Construction, property and engineering company Koh Brothers Group said its K-Skin unit has entered an agreement to form a joint venture to open beauty clinics and wellness spas in Singapore and Malaysia.

The firm said the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Singapore Technologies Engineering

Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm won new contracts worth about $840 million in the last three months of last year.

They include an exclusive five-year agreement with Alaska Airlines, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul maintenance support for specific engines.

Other contract wins include several landing- gear overhaul agreements from various airlines, it added, and also for its engine wash services.

This includes a one-year extension contract worth US$2.6 million (S$3.7 million) for a commercial airline, "the largest commercial contract that ST Aerospace has clinched for its engine wash business".