Company Briefs : Singtel

Singtel

Singtel yesterday said its units have entered into agreements for total credit facilities of about $4.1 billion.

In Singapore, Singtel Group Treasury signed a deal for a three-year $2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 12 banks. In Australia, Optus Finance, a unit of Singtel Optus, signed a three-year A$1.5 billion (S$1.58 billion) facility agreement with 15 banks.

Sakae Holdings

Sakae Holdings, which won a court case against former director Andy Ong and his two associates earlier this month, yesterday said the High Court on Thursday had dismissed the stay of execution application made by Mr Ong and another defendant, Mr Ong Han Boon. It said the court also ordered Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings (Greih), in which Sakae is a minority shareholder, be wound up immediately.

The court last week ordered Mr Andy Ong and associates Ong Han Boon and Ho Yew Kong to pay about $35 million to Greih, after a trial last year.

GL

GL, formerly known as GuocoLeisure, saw third- quarter earnings rise 26 per cent despite a drop in revenue.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 came in at US$4.4 million (S$6.1 million). Revenue slid 8 per cent to US$68.4 million. Earnings per share was 0.3 US cent, up from 0.2 US cent previously. Net asset value per share stood at 77.2 US cents as at March 31; it was 80.9 US cents as at June 30.

GL yesterday closed half a cent lower at 77.5 cents.